The westbound lanes of I-40 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and S. Elm-Eugene Street are closed.

Greensboro police are investigating a crash the morning of Christmas Eve.

It happened at 3:07 a.m.

Police say the westbound lanes of I-40 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and S. Elm-Eugene Street are closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

It's unclear what caused crash right now.