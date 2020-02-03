NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is left paying thousands of dollars out of her pocket after her car fell into a sinkhole back in December.

Kellie Corner was driving to work on Fishermans Road back on December 30, when she said the road collapsed underneath her. At that time, Norfolk officials said a sinkhole opened up after an underground pipe from 1945 broke.

“The water just came in my car," Corner said. "It damaged a lot. My medication, my purse and my phone. Everything was ruined.”

RELATED: Car gets trapped in sinkhole that opens up in Bay View area of Norfolk

Two months after the incident, Norfolk officials sent Corner a letter that claimed they are not legally responsible for the damage.

Officials said they didn’t know the water main would break and cite a Norfolk City code section saying the city isn’t responsible for damage from water main breaks.

That news is leaving Corner frustrated and overwhelmed.

“They are throwing an $800 an ER visit in my face,” she said. “They are throwing the repairs to the car in my face. I just feel let down.”

A mechanic told Corner the car would cost more than $2,000 to fix. She said her insurance company won’t cover it either, because she only had liability insurance.

"It’s drivable for now, but the lights don’t work. My modem on my airbag is gone."

The problem is, she knows her car will not pass its next inspection in May. She’s been calling several lawyers, hoping someone will help her fight this case.

If you are interested in helping Corner's financial costs, click here.

RELATED: Huge sinkhole swallows, crushes car in Dale City, Virginia