Police said 48-year-old Douglas Earl struck the poll workers after not being allowed to vote. The volunteers said Earl was not allowed to vote because he didn’t have the required valid ID.

Amy Mullikin said she was the worker who first encountered Earl and tried to defuse the situation. When things escalated, she started moving other voters out of the building when Earl went after the poll workers.

"When i came back in, I saw the man repeatedly striking our poll workers and other workers trying to jump in and subdue him," Mullikin said. "The other ladies were trying to move the voting machines out of the way so they wouldn't get destroyed. It is sad we are in this state of affairs where we can't just safely go to the polls and not have something like this happen."