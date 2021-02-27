x
Charlotte police looking for missing 11-year-old girl who left her home at 2 a.m.

She is five foot and four inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Her hair is braided in the front and she is believed to be carrying a pink backpack.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year old girl.

Police said Zionanna Harrison voluntarily left her home on her own in the area of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

 Anyone with information on Zionanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

