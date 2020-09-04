The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

Dane Foster left his home on Emerald Cover Drive in Charlotte around 3 p.m. on April 8.

Foster doesn't have access to a car, so CMPD believes he's on foot in the University area.

He's been diagnosed with Down syndrome, and CMPD says he does not communicate well with others. He can become confused and does not know where he is sometimes.

CMPD says Foster is around 5'3" and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last known to be wearing an orange shirt with light brown shorts.

If anyone knows where Foster may be, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Federal stockpile of protective equipment nearly depleted, HHS says

VERIFY: No, Alexa doesn't blame the government for creating COVID-19

FEMA approves North Carolina request for coronavirus shelters

'We’re here to help' | Charlotte Asian American group donates PPE to hospital workers