CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl disappeared Friday night in southeast Charlotte, police said.

Abigail Aziza was last seen outside playing at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Cedars East Court around 7:30 p.m.

Aziza is a black female with black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink/reddish dress.

Anyone with information about Aziza should call 911 immediately.





