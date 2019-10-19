CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl disappeared Friday night in southeast Charlotte, police said.
Abigail Aziza was last seen outside playing at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Cedars East Court around 7:30 p.m.
Aziza is a black female with black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink/reddish dress.
Anyone with information about Aziza should call 911 immediately.
No longer getting notifications? Click here for the new WCNC app
TRENDING ON WCNC.COM
Panovich: 'Frankenstorm' will bring rain, gusty winds to Carolinas for weekend
Western New York man adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together
Dirty ice machines, dead cockroaches in this week's Restaurant Report Card