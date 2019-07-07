CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Missing Person Unit is searching for a missing woman, 69-year-old Sandra Adams.

Police say the call for service came in at 08:37 a.m. on July 5.

She was last seen at her apartment in the 2400 block of Midland Avenue on July 3. When family went back to check on her, they discovered she wasn't at her apartment.

Adams lives alone and is known to walk around the apartment complex and up to the stores on Midland Avenue, but she always returns home. Police say it's unusual for her to not return to her apartment.

She's described as a black woman with black hair in short braids and brown eyes. She might be wearing beige pants, a beige or white shirt and white shoes.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective Tuttle is the assigned detective for this case and can be reached at 704-336-8340.