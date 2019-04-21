NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Sunday for a 63-year-old man who was last seen aboard his sailboat in Norfolk.

Paul Youngk was last seen on his sailing vessel Grafin, which had grounded off of Fort Norfolk on the Elizabeth River on Sunday morning, officials said.

He was aboard the Grafin when it began taking on water and eventually submerged below the water.

Youngk is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a green shirt.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to assist.

Also searching is Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire Department, Hampton Police Department, and Chesapeake Fire Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 757-638-6638.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.