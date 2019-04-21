NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday night for a 63-year-old man who was last seen aboard his sailboat in Norfolk.

Paul Youngk was last seen on his sailing vessel Grafin, which had grounded off of Fort Norfolk on the Elizabeth River on Sunday morning, officials said.

He was aboard the Grafin when it began taking on water and eventually submerged below the water.

Youngk's family told 13News Now the sailboat drifted from Portsmouth across the Elizabeth River on Saturday. He tried to move it Sunday morning when it capsized.

His family is still holding on to hope that he is alive and might have wandered off after coming ashore. Youngk just retired and loved to go out on the water, his mother said.

The Coast Guard said an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and the crews of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk and Station Portsmouth searched a total of 152 square miles in 11.6 hours.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire Department, Hampton Police Department, and Chesapeake Fire Department also helped in the search.

“Several different agencies came together yesterday to search for Mr. Youngk,” said Capt. Samson Stevens, deputy commander for Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “It’s with a heavy heart that the Coast Guard has decided to suspend its search, this is not the outcome we were hoping for and our thoughts are with the Youngk family.”

"Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer, said Jane Youngk. "And so he's been, well, getting through chemotherapy for two years. And he thoroughly enjoyed boating."

Youngk is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a green shirt.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case may contact the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 757-638-6638.

