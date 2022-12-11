Women's Only 5K in Greensboro postponed due to hurricane Ian

The race was set for Saturday, Oct. 1. Cone Health said because of expected rains from hurricane Ian, the 5K will be moved to another date.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced Tuesday that the Women's Only 5K set for Saturday, Oct. 1, will be postponed to a later date due to expected rain from Hurricane Ian. A new date has not yet been announced.

"With the approach of possible high winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, out of an abundance of caution for racers and our event crew the Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is being postponed to a new date to be determined," a Cone Health spokesperson said in an email to WFMY News 2.

Cone Health officials said they are working with Greensboro Police Department to determine a new date.

After going virtual for two years due to the pandemic, the Women's Only 5K is set to return in person this year. The race will begin at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women on Third Street.

The Women's Only 5K helps raise funds and awareness on breast cancer, patients of breast cancer, and survivors.