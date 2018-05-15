GREENSBORO, N.C. -- #2Cares wants to make sure you have everything you need to apply for FEMA disaster relief and also food stamps in the aftermath of the devastating EF-2 tornado.

Here’s what you need to know about both in order to get the benefits you need.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

APPLYING FOR FEMA

There are two ways you can apply for FEMA assistance.

1. You can call in to this number: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

2. You can also go online to www.disasterassistance.gov.

WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY FOR FEMA

You’ll need the following in order to apply for FEMA.

Address with zip code

Directions to your property

The condition of your damaged house

Insurance information

An address where you can get mail

Your Social Security number

A phone number where you can be contacted

You'll also want to have all your damage and repairs documented; that means things like receipts or information from your insurance provider.

FEMA REGISTRATION NUMBER

When you register, you'll be given a FEMA registration number. Make sure you save this number as you’ll need it every time you contact FEMA about your request.

WHEN YOU’LL HEAR FROM FEMA

Once you register, FEMA says you'll hear from an inspector within 10 days to coordinate a visit to your property.

FOOD STAMPS

FOOD AND NUTRITION SERVICES (FNS) BENEFITS

Tornado victims can now apply for Temporary Disaster Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits. Its available to those who are not current recipients of FNS benefits, known as food stamps.

However, if you do regularly receive FNS benefits and have been impacted by the tornado you can request replacement of benefits during May 17 – May 21.

HOW TO APPLY FOR DISASTER FOOD AND NUTRITION SERVICES

You must file an application for benefits at your county’s designated application site. Keep reading for location sites and hours of operations.

WHAT VERIFICATIONS DO I NEED FOR MY APPLICATION?

Identification: Photo ID or any other document that verifies your identity

Residency (if possible) You can use utility bills, tax bills, or insurance policies, or a collateral (friend, employer, pastor, etc.)

Social Security Number and date of birth for each household member (do not need Social Security Cards, just the number)

Amount of take-home pay for each household member between April 15, 2018 and May 14, 2018

DISASTER FOOD AND NUTRITION SERVICES SITES

Disaster Food and Nutrition Services sites will operate for five days beginning Thursday, May 17, and continue through Monday, May 21, at the following locations while accepting food stamps applications.

GUILFORD COUNTY

Guilford County DSS

Location

1203 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Hours of Operation

Thursday, May 17 and Friday, May 18: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: 1–4 p.m.

Monday, May 21: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Special accommodations will be available for those age 60 and older or who are disabled with mobility issues.

Transportation to the Department of Social Services for those in need will be provided by Guilford County Transportation at the following pickup locations:

Peeler Recreation Center – 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro, NC

Willow Oaks Community Center – 1815 Everitt St., Greensboro, NC

The times available for transportation to these locations are:

Thursday, Friday and Monday – 9 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., (Based on need)

Sunday – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., (Based on need)

For more information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Benefits call 336-641-3142.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Rockingham County DSS

Location

411 NC Highway 65

Wentworth, NC 27375

Hours of Operation

Thursday, May 17and Friday, May 18: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: 1–4 p.m.

Monday, May 21: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

HOW DO I GET MY FNS BENEFITS?

All Disaster FNS Benefits are placed on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. You will receive an EBT card from the worker if you are eligible after you complete your application. If you need assistance with using your EBT card, you may contact the NC EBT Call Center at 1-888- 622-7328.

WHAT CAN I USE MY FNS BENEFITS FOR?

You may use your EBT card at any store that accepts FNS EBT cards. Only food, seeds, or plants for a garden to grow food may be purchased with the EBT card. You may also purchase infant formula, ice, and drinking water. You cannot purchase paper items, soap, vitamins, diapers, medicine, pet foods, tobacco, or alcoholic beverages with your benefits.

Applying For Food Stamp Benefits

