4ALL Statewide Service Day: Get your legal questions answered for free!

4ALL Service Day is an annual program that lets people get legal questions answered by practicing NC attorneys for free.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Foundation for the 4ALL Statewide Service Day on Friday, March 4, 2022.

It's a call-a-lawyer public service program that engages over 500 volunteer attorneys to provide free legal information to almost 10,000 North Carolinians, from the mountains to the coast.

The call center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GREENSBORO/TRIAD 4ALL SERVICE DAY NUMBER: 1-336-355-6262

The mission of the program is to help address the “access to justice gap” by providing access to an attorney for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services. According to the NCBA, the name of the 4ALL program is a twist on the Pledge of Allegiance, "one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

What type of service is available on Friday, March 4th?

Attorneys will provide legal information to help callers figure out the next step in accessing legal assistance.

Attorneys are available to help answer questions about:

Benefits Consumer/Bankruptcy

Criminal & Traffic Education

Employment Estate Planning

Family Law /Child Issues Foreclosure

Housing Personal Injury

Corporations Medical

Lawyer Referral Service

If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the Lawyer Referral Service. Through the Lawyer Referral Service, you can make a 30-minute appointment to speak with an attorney for a small fee. The Lawyer Referral Service may be reached at 1-800-662-7660.

How callers should prepare for their call with the attorney:

Be patient! Lots of calls are coming in and you may have to wait a bit.

Have a pen and paper available to write down the information the attorney gives to you.

Write down your basic facts in short, concise statements: who, what, where, and when the issue happened. Prepare a timeline of what happened when.

Explain what you have done to resolve your concern or issue so far.

Explain what you want or need to happen.

Services available if you can't call or don't get through to a lawyer:

Legal Aid of North Carolina: 1-866-219-5262

Legal Aid of North Carolina site: http://www.legalaidnc.org

Lawyer Referral Service: 1-800-662-7660