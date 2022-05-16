Furnitureland Rotary will recognize 5 Fire Fighters who saved 5 people from the Copper Mill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When most people see danger, they run the other way, however, our first responders run towards it day in and day out.

The Furnitureland Rotary Club, their President Joe Hellinger, and the City of High Point honored five of the bravest High Point has to offer.

Back in March firefighters were called to the Copper Mill apartment where an entire apartment building was on fire. Once they arrived at the scene, first responders say many residents were trapped inside their homes and some were forced to jump out of windows to safety.

At least 30 people were left without a home, and firefighters had to go in and save five residents that were trapped in the burning building.

Today the Furnitureland Rotary Club honored those firefighters who risked their lives to save the countless members of the High Point community, and the club's acting President Joe Hellinger explained why this is his favorite event of the year.

"So actually we have the chiefs select their heroes and we've had all kinds of heroes throughout the year, and in this case, it was very exciting to have some firefighters that had to go into an apartment complex and save people. Today was just a tremendous day to thank them for their service."

However the first responders weren't the only people who were honored today, 12 students from Fairview Elementary also got a special surprise.