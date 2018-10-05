GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

1. ALL ABOUT TOP DOG

It’s all about the top dog! This is one woof event you don’t want to miss out on. The Triad Dog Games takes place this weekend in Winston-Salem. The event showcases dogs running, jumping, retrieving in a variety of competitions. It also includes a pet adoption area, agility 101 (for a $5 fee), vendors, games and more! The event benefits the Sergei Foundation. It’s $6 per person. Kids 10 and under get in free. There is no parking fee. The Triad Dog Games takes place Saturday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

2. DOWNWARD FACING DOG

If you love yoga and dogs, then this is the place to be! Head to LeBauer Park on Saturday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. for DOGA. Megan Blake, The Pet Lifestyle Coach will lead the class. Dogs join their people on their yoga mats to bond, decompress, exercise and have a super fun time. LeBauer Park is located in downtown Greensboro.

3. STUDIO 503

Make way for STUDIO 503! The new art studio opens this weekend in Greensboro. STUDIO 503 features a diverse group of artists, media, entertainment and more in downtown Greensboro. STUDIO 503 will host an open house showcasing various artists on Saturday, May 12. The event also includes music, food trucks and more! STUDIO 503 is located at 503 East Washington Street in downtown Greensboro.

9:00 a.m. – Open House

3:00 p.m. – Ride For Culture of Greensboro starts at NC A&T and UNCG ends at STUDIO 503

6:00 p.m. – Live music concert hosted by The Culture Pushers

4. MOSCOW BALLET

The Moscow Ballet is back in town! It’s the perfect time to take mom to the ballet. The Moscow Festival Ballet will perform on Sunday, May 13 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Tickets start at just $25. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with the show starting at 3:00 p.m. Parking will be in the Coliseum lots for $6.

5. LETTERS FROM HOME

In 2010 Erinn Diaz founded the Letters From Home in Winston-Salem with a mission to tour the country honoring our nation’s veterans, active military heroes and their families. The group will perform a special concert called, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” paying tribute to all performers of the USO throughout the years and feature music from the Vietnam era. The performance takes place Sunday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the High Point Theatre. Tickets start at $25.

