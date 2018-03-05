GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

1. MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL

Lexington will host its 22nd Annual Multicultural Festival at the Davidson County Fairgrounds. The event includes costumes, food, musical performances, exhibits, and entertainment. You can experience African American, Asian, European, Jamaican, Latino, and Native American cultural villages throughout the fairgrounds. The event also includes a children’s international stage with a variety of entertainment and activities. The event takes place Saturday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2. WHISKEY DE MAYO CRUISE-IN

Get ready to show of your ride or check out the classics this weekend at the Whiskey de Mayo celebration. The Old Nick Williams Farm & Distillery is hosting a Cruise-In to benefit the Richard Petty Foundation. The event incudes Cruise-In, food, drink, live music, a raffle and lots of fun. There’s no fee to enter the Cruise-In. The event takes place on Saturday, May 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Distillery will be open for tours and tastings. Tours are $10 per person.

3. BLUES-A-PALOOZA

If you love blues then this is the place for you! The AFAS Center for the Arts will host Blues-A-Palooza on Sunday, May 6. The free event includes a harmonica showdown, blues style bands, artists booths, and a kid’s corner project. The AFAS will close of Liberty Street between 6th & 7th Streets for the event.

4. BRAVE THE SHAVE

Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer. Local volunteers will go bald for childhood cancer. The event takes place Saturday, May 5 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing Co. located at 345 South Elm Street in Greensboro.

5. COMMUNITY COOK-OUT

What’s not to love about free food, games and music? The Kinder Academy will host a Community Cook Out on Saturday, May 5 the event includes free food, games, music, free drinks, face painting, balloons, and more. The event takes place from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 4065 Premier Drive in High Point.

