1. BLACK & WHITE BALL

Love is in the air! This weekend get all dressed up and make it a date night! The Black & White Valentine’s Community Ball will take place on Saturday, February 16 from 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at the Jacob Dillard Center. The center is located at 126 Deaton Loop Road in Stoneville. Tickets are $25 to get in.

2. TIME CAPSULE UNVEILING

Take a trip back in time! A time capsule that was buried 50 years ago will be unearthed this weekend. The Thruway Merchant’s Association and WTOB Radio will be opening the time capsule. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will be there. A group from RJ Reynolds High will perform at the event. The time capsule unveiling is Saturday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Thruway Theatre located at 310 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

3. LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Make it a night at the theatre! Shakespeare in Love will be performed this weekend at UNCG. The performance will take place in the Taylor Theatre located at 406 Tate Street in Greensboro.

Performance Times:

February 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.

February 17 at 2:00 p.m.

February 21-23 at 7:30 p.m.

4. GRAWL BRAWL X: CUPID’S REVENGE

Let’s face it, sometimes cupid gets it WRONG! The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League will kick-off its fourth season this weekend with the GRAWL Brawl X: Cupid’s Revenge event. It will be held Saturday, February 16 at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company located at 504 State Street in Greensboro. Admission is $10 at the door. Audience members are encouraged to donate money throughout the event by contributing to their favorite wrestlers. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Arm wrestling begins at 8:00 p.m.

5. HOME & GARDEN SHOW

It’s the one stop shop for all things when it comes to remodeling your home or landscaping your yard. The 30th Annual Triad Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The event features more than 100 vendors. Seminars include Secrets to Remodeling Your Bath and Kitchen, Trends in 30 Minutes, and How to Remodel without Breaking the Bank. Tickets are $8 at the door. Parking is free at Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard. The show runs from Feb. 15 – 17.

