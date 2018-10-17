GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

Related: 'Howl-O-Ween' Events Across The Triad!

If you have an event that's coming up send WFMY News 2 an email to news@wfmy.com Please include all information about the event.

1. FALL INTO FUN!

The fall season is taking over Reidsville in true fashion. This Saturday the city will host its Fall Jubilee and that means fall fun for you. The event includes 100 craft vendors, more than 200 restored antique cars/car show, food, Kidz Zone with bounce houses and amusement rides, Touch a Truck, Live music, and more! New this year is a Glow in the Dark Dance Party at Market Square. The festival is Saturday, October 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Admission to the downtown Reidsville festival and parking is free.

More Details: Fall Jubilee

2. COUNTY FAIR Y'ALL!

There’s nothing like a county fair! This weekend Wentworth Elementary will turn into the County Fair. The event will include rides, lots of inflatables, fair food, bingo, cake walk, carnival games, silent aution and more! It’s Saturday, October 20 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the school located in Reidsville.

More Details: County Fair

3. TRUNK OR TREAT!

Kids get ready to trunk or treat in Greensboro! Get all dressed up and head to Peeler Recreation Center this Saturday for the Peeler’s Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. The day will be filled with candy, games, family fun and more! The free event is Saturday, October 20 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro.

More Details: Greensboro Parks & Rec

4. HALLOWEEN HOOPLA!

The trick-or-treat fun continues this weekend in Greensboro with the Halloween Hoopla! The event includes candy, face-painting, food vendors, games, bounce houses, costume contest and more! The event is Sunday, October 21, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Brown Recreation Center in Greensboro.

More Details: Greensboro Parks & Rec

5. TRUCK & TREAT BOOSTED!

Time to get your Halloween costumes on and head to the Kaleideum North in Winston-Salem. On Sunday, Kaleideum North will host a Truck & Treat BOOsted, The event includes touch a truck and bounce house, dance to tunes of DJ Hek Yeh, Halloween crafts, Explore FrankenSTEM maker activities, live spiders and snakes, Halloween LASER SHOW! Admission is added $5 per person for both members and non-member. The event is Sunday, October 21 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Kaledideum North located at 400 W Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Find out about tickets, HERE.

More Details: Kaleideum

Related: Happy Fall Y'all! List: Fairs, Festivals, and Other Fall Events in the Triad

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY