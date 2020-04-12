5 ways to give: Help WFMY News 2 help others this holiday season

Make sure families have food on the table this Christmas, donate blood to save a life, or give the gift of warmth. Let's help our neighbors!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'Tis the season of giving, and there are several ways you can give back to your community this holiday season.

Food 2 Families

There are a couple of ways you can support the Second Harvest Food Bank this season.

Head to the Food 2 Families Food Drive at Friendly Center's movie theater parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon to donate a bag of non-perishable food items. You'll receive a waving Santa bobblehead doll for your donation.

If you can't make it to the drive-thru food drive, you can still make a donation virtually now through December 31. With the virtual food drive, you are entrusting Second Harvest to direct your gifts where they are needed most in our community. This event is sponsored by Well-Spring Retirement Center.

One in six people in the Triad don’t have enough to eat, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC helps families right here in our community.

WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and WFMY News 2 are teaming up to give the gift of life. The annual Holiday Blood drive is Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Our goal is to collect 300 units of blood during this event.

You can even schedule an appointment ahead of time! Visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code WFMY, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Give the Gift of Warmth with the Salvation Army

One in four families can't afford to heat their homes. The Salvation Army helps families in need when they apply for help through the Gift of Warmth program.

The average family needs $200 to help them through the holiday season. Please help by donating to the Gift of Warmth, sponsored by WFMY, Berico Fuels, Alamance Oil, Carolina Fuels, BB&T and Rent-A-Home of the Triad.

The Honor Card

It's a Christmas card that you can send to someone you love, and at the same time, give to a greater cause. The Honor Card supports local non-profits that help people experiencing homelessness or hunger.

Since 1988 - the honor card program has raised more than $8.5 million. That money goes to 13 different charities/organizations across North Carolina, including Greensboro Urban Ministry. This year's theme for the Honor Card is "You're gonna be okay." Here's how you can get one.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse (Guilford Education Alliance)