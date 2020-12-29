The challenge calls for kids to cut grass for 50 people who could use the help the most during the coronavirus pandemic.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rodney Smith Jr. started the 'Raising Men Lawn Care' back in 2016. The groups main goal is to provide free lawn care for single parent homes, disabled neighbors, veterans, and the elderly.

JJ Shelton, 15, of Reidsville is just one of the hundreds of kids to accept the '50 yard challenge' this summer during quarantine.

The goal is to cut the lawns of 50 different neighbors, for free, as a way to give back to the community.

Once the challenge is completed Mr. Smith personally delivers each participating kid a lawn mower.

JJ began his journey in March, and after 8 months of work, he reached his goal. In just three after the completion of the 50th lawn, Rodney was in Reidsville delivering JJ his new equipment.

JJ received a new push mower, a leaf blower, and a weed whacker of his hard work and dedication the '50 yard challenge'.