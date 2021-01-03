8 ways to support Kernersville police officer Sean Houle and his family

Officer Sean Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand last Sunday while in a struggle with a suspect.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville community is rallying around officer Sean Houle who was shot last weekend multiple times.

Officer Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand last Sunday while in a struggle with a suspect. Police said Quinton Blocker, 37, got a hold of Houle’s gun and shot him multiple times.

The Kernersville Police Department said officer Sean Houle's condition has improved and he remains in "critical but stable condition."

There are a number of ways you can get involved to help Houle and his family.

If you have an event you'd like to add to the list send an email with details to webteam@wfmy.com





Houle Family Fundraisers

Chick-fil-A Houle Family Fundraiser

Chick-fil-A in Kernersville will donate 10% of all sales to the family during a fundraiser on Monday, March 1 until 7 p.m.

Whit's Frozen Custard Houle Family Fundraiser

Whit’s Frozen Custard will donate a portion of their proceeds on Tuesday, March 2.

Pawlee's Doggie Bakery Houle Family Fundraiser

Pawlee’s Doggie Bakery & Natural Pet Market will donate 100% of money made from their special Kernersville Houle support doggie treats to the Houle family. They also have sets available for purchase.

Workout for Houle Fundraiser

Fitness Training One will host a Workout for Houle event.

It’s $20 for guests and members can donate what you like with 100% of all money collected going to the Houle family.

Saturday, March 6

2 classes 7:30 or 9:15

Pizza Fundraiser

Ledo Pizza Kernersville

Dates: March 1 – March 4

Location: 220 Market View Drive, Kernersville

Bring a flyer or show it on your phone, enter the code for online orders or just mention you’re here to support the fundraiser and 20% of proceeds will be donated to the Houle family fundraiser.

Online code: 306-159-855

Find out more: Pizza Fundraiser

Houle Hat Fundraiser

Posted by the Town of Kernersville on Facebook.

As some of you may have heard, Officer Houle was injured in the line of duty on 2/21/2021.

Friends and I are selling hats to help officer Houle and his family with unexpected expenses. Hats are $20 a piece and all proceeds go directly to the family.

Preorder yours now and help make a difference.

All orders can be made by sending a Venmo to @Houlehatfund

In the Venmo be sure to state:

1- Your name

2- How many hats you want

3- A contact number

All hats can be picked up in Kernersville at a date and time to be determined.

Taking orders till March 29th.

Houle Support Facebook page

You can also keep up with a list of events and updates by following the Houle Support group on Facebook.

Blood Drives

Two blood drives will be held in honor of officer Houle.

Blood Drive

Fountain of Youth Church

Date: Thursday, March 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: 306 West Academy Street, Madison

Blood Drive

Coldwell Banker | Advantage

Date: Wednesday, March 24

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 285 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

Money Donations

This is the only Gofundme account that has been verified.

KPD encourages the public to investigate and verify that all fundraisers are legitimate before donating. If you have any questions please contact the KPD Community Engagement Team at crimeprevention@toknc.com or 336-996-2294.

Check Donations