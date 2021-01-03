8 ways to support Kernersville police officer Sean Houle and his family

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Kernersville community is rallying around officer Sean Houle who was shot last weekend multiple times.
Officer Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand last Sunday while in a struggle with a suspect. Police said Quinton Blocker, 37, got a hold of Houle’s gun and shot him multiple times.
The Kernersville Police Department said officer Sean Houle's condition has improved and he remains in "critical but stable condition."
There are a number of ways you can get involved to help Houle and his family.
Houle Family Fundraisers
Chick-fil-A Houle Family Fundraiser
- Chick-fil-A in Kernersville will donate 10% of all sales to the family during a fundraiser on Monday, March 1 until 7 p.m.
Whit's Frozen Custard Houle Family Fundraiser
- Whit’s Frozen Custard will donate a portion of their proceeds on Tuesday, March 2.
Pawlee's Doggie Bakery Houle Family Fundraiser
- Pawlee’s Doggie Bakery & Natural Pet Market will donate 100% of money made from their special Kernersville Houle support doggie treats to the Houle family. They also have sets available for purchase.
Workout for Houle Fundraiser
Fitness Training One will host a Workout for Houle event.
- It’s $20 for guests and members can donate what you like with 100% of all money collected going to the Houle family.
- Saturday, March 6
- 2 classes 7:30 or 9:15
Pizza Fundraiser
Ledo Pizza Kernersville
Dates: March 1 – March 4
Location: 220 Market View Drive, Kernersville
Bring a flyer or show it on your phone, enter the code for online orders or just mention you’re here to support the fundraiser and 20% of proceeds will be donated to the Houle family fundraiser.
Online code: 306-159-855
Find out more: Pizza Fundraiser
Houle Hat Fundraiser
Posted by the Town of Kernersville on Facebook.
As some of you may have heard, Officer Houle was injured in the line of duty on 2/21/2021.
Friends and I are selling hats to help officer Houle and his family with unexpected expenses. Hats are $20 a piece and all proceeds go directly to the family.
Preorder yours now and help make a difference.
All orders can be made by sending a Venmo to @Houlehatfund
In the Venmo be sure to state:
1- Your name
2- How many hats you want
3- A contact number
All hats can be picked up in Kernersville at a date and time to be determined.
Taking orders till March 29th.
Houle Support Facebook page
You can also keep up with a list of events and updates by following the Houle Support group on Facebook.
Blood Drives
Two blood drives will be held in honor of officer Houle.
Blood Drive
Fountain of Youth Church
Date: Thursday, March 18
Time: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: 306 West Academy Street, Madison
Blood Drive
Coldwell Banker | Advantage
Date: Wednesday, March 24
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 285 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem
Money Donations
This is the only Gofundme account that has been verified.
KPD encourages the public to investigate and verify that all fundraisers are legitimate before donating. If you have any questions please contact the KPD Community Engagement Team at crimeprevention@toknc.com or 336-996-2294.
Check Donations
The Kernersville Police Department said checks can be made in the name of Ellie Houle and delivered to the police department, or mailed to the Kernersville Police Department at 134 East Mountain Street, Kernersville, N.C. 27284 (Attn. KPD Administration.) Cash can be delivered to the police department and a receipt will be provided for all donations.