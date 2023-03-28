CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 9-year-old Jax Pinney has brought home gold after defeating the number one seed boxer from Ohio at the Detroit Michigan National Qualifier.
Pinney is now ranked number one in the U.S. in the 9-year-old, 55 pound bracket. He now holds a 20-1 record.
Pinney, along with four other team members competed in the match and brought back two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
Throughout everything, Pinney told 3NEWS that he is proud of himself and wants to continue to work hard to climb the ranks.
Pinney's father and personal trainer Jordan told 3NEWS that his son is very busy in the gym.
"Extremely proud of Jax, he's on the right track as long as he stays disciplined and committed, and he continues to love the sport, I really believe he can accomplish a lot and also for my entire team and the community," he said. "The community helped us out a lot to get to this tournament. My entire team, just very proud of them."
The next tournament Pinney and the team will be training for is the Junior Olympics Nationals in June.
