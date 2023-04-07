Fastest 90-year-old in North Carolina participates in 10K Freedom Run in Greensboro

Dot Sowerby participated in the annual Fun Run at the Fun Fourth Festival in Greensboro as she says she is the fastest in the state!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fun Fourth celebration kicked off Tuesday morning with the annual freedom run.

WFMY News 2's Julie Luck emceed the event.

The 10K race began and ended at Center Center Park in downtown Greensboro.

Runners of all ages joined in, including a 90-year-old woman who says she's the fastest woman in North Carolina.

"When I came along, they wouldn't let girls run, so I didn't take up running until I was about 50 years old," Dot Sowerby shared.

Dot Sowerby said she's been running for nearly 40 years and holds the 10K record for women ages 80 to 90 years old.

"One of my things is to keep running to motivate others, no matter what your age or your health, you can get out there and do something," Sowerby continued.

Sowerby said you're never too old to exercise.

