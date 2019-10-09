GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous stair climb event honoring victims of 9/11.

Never forget.

This Wednesday marks 9/11, a day nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon during terrorist attacks.

Here's a list of 9/11 memorials and events happening around the Piedmont Triad.

Climb To Remember

What: Members of the Army ROTC battalion and military service departments at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem State University, Salem College and the public are invited to climb 2,997 stairs to pay tribute to each victim.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6:00 a.m.

Where: BB&T Field in Winston-Salem

9/11 Moment of Remembrance

What: 9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony to honor the lives lost and pray for survivors greatly impacted by 9/11.

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Wake Forest Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center. This is open to the public.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

What: A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and will include the honor guard and several guest speakers. The public is invited to the ceremony.

When: Wednesday, September 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Law Enforcement Center located at 170 N.C. 65 Reidsville, NC

(In the event of rain the ceremony would be held at the Community College on the same date and time.)

Patriotic Worship Service

When: Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Pisgah UMC located at 2600 Pisgah Church Road

What: Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, remembering the cost of freedom, praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

Greensboro 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

What: The City of Greensboro will host its eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor those killed including first responders on 9/11.

When: Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The Ringing of the Bells

The City of Burlington will observe a "Moment of Remembrance" by rinding of the bells. The City's proclamation also asks for first responders, houses of worship, and citizens to join our nation in the ringing of the bells for one minute at 8:46 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. You can either ring bells or wave an American flag at the same time.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Honoring Sandy Bradshaw: Triad Woman On Flight 93

RELATED: Greensboro 9/11 Victim's Family Pays Tribute in Shanksville