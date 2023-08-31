'A little bit overwhelming'| Family and Friends remembers woman killed in Adams Farm attack

Gwendolyn Flood was killed a week ago in an attack in an Adams Farm neighborhood.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Gwendolyn Flood's family said she touched the lives of many including church members and Guilford County Schools students.

Grief and frustration are just some of the emotions Flood's family said they feel.

"I can't put into words how I feel, where my thoughts are, where my emotions are, but we're just trying to keep our mother's legacy," son Ron Cross said.

Some family members said they have unanswered questions after police said she was brutally murdered a week ago.

"I learned that the arrogance of the guy is a little bit overwhelming to me," daughter Jahnique Flood said.

She said her mother's legacy will live on and she's thankful for the community's support.

"My momma has been in service to the Lord, in service to her community, and being the best person that she could be," her daughter said.

Flood's pastor said she gave to the homeless, and took it upon herself to help her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.

"She was our bus transportation department without even having one. She said, 'That's what I like to do'. At that moment, I realized that her spirit was fruit. She was willing to give not only to our fellowship but to others in the community,” Pastor Ronnie Liggins Jr. said.

He said Gwendolyn has been a part of his congregation at Light of Life Salvation Ministries for three years.

Her family said a vigil planned for Friday is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later.

