Greensboro aims to identify 'barriers to success' in Black communities with new committee

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is forming an ad-hoc committee to help identify issues holding back struggling black communities in the city.
Greensboro's Human Rights Department is looking for people interested in serving on the newly formed Committee for African American Disparities at the request of the City Council.
The committee will use community feedback, research and policy review to identify 'barriers to success for African Americans' and will present their findings to the City Council.
The committee will re-examine the following areas:
- Community Engagement
- Housing and Health Disparities
- Economic Opportunity
- Law Enforcement Justice and Accountability
- Education and Workforce Development
The GSO Human Rights Department said African Americans make up the largest minority in Greensboro and face unique barriers to success.
People interested in serving on this committee can email Zaynah Afada at zaynah.afada@greensboro-nc.gov no later than Friday, Nov. 20. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.