Greensboro aims to identify 'barriers to success' in Black communities with new committee

The Committee for African American Disparity is looking for volunteers to help struggling Black communities in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is forming an ad-hoc committee to help identify issues holding back struggling black communities in the city.

Greensboro's Human Rights Department is looking for people interested in serving on the newly formed Committee for African American Disparities at the request of the City Council.

The committee will use community feedback, research and policy review to identify 'barriers to success for African Americans' and will present their findings to the City Council.

The committee will re-examine the following areas:

Community Engagement

Housing and Health Disparities

Economic Opportunity

Law Enforcement Justice and Accountability

Education and Workforce Development

The GSO Human Rights Department said African Americans make up the largest minority in Greensboro and face unique barriers to success.