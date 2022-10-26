Aggies show off their pride at annual GHOE 5K run/walk

It's the fourth year for the Aggie Pride 5K Run/Walk event and every year it gets bigger and better.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's homecoming is one of the biggest events for the city of Greensboro and the festivities and activities grow by the year.

One of the newer events, not only gives Aggies something fun and fitness related to enjoying but allows them to give back to the A&T community as well.

In 2019, fitness enthusiast and North Carolina A&T alumna Trina Posey-Bell came up with an idea, let's find a way to add a fresh and fit twist to the greatest homecoming on earth.

What she came up with, is the 'Aggie Pride 5K Fun Run and Walk'. Alumni from across the country make the trip back to Aggie Land every year for homecoming.

"As an avid runner, I wanted to give the experience of not only health and wellness but also the experience of exhilaration that comes with doing a 5k to our alumni and to help students. The main goal of this race is to provide scholarships for existing A&T students", said Posey-Bell.

All proceeds from this event will go to support current students experiencing some form of financial hardships. It's clear, the students are the #1 priority, Bell-Posey says, after two years of virtual events. Getting together in person is going to be a real treat.