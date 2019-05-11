BURLINGTON, N.C. — Following a good example can be helpful for the future. That seems to be Alamance County's approach to designing a new high school.

On Monday night, folks came to Walter M Williams High in Burlington to discuss the design for the county's new high school.

School leaders put photos of other county high schools on a poster and put them on display for the public to see. Attendees then used stickers to select which designs they liked best.

The county says they'll use the input to plan out the design and architecture for the new high school.

The new school doesn't have a name yet, but the county has approved an architectural firm. Moseley Architects of Raleigh will head up the triad project.

A voter-approved bond will pay for the new school. School leaders haven't yet shared a timetable on when the school would be complete.