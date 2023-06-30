Woman gifted with an airplane inspired to build an all-inclusive park in Reidsville

It's a safe place where children with disabilities can play.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A new Triad park is offering fun for all children.

The City of Reidsville opened its all-inclusive playground called "Sky's the Limit" Thursday.

Even though the city has playground equipment for children with disabilities this park will be the only one that everyone can enjoy.

You can find the park with an aviation theme on Morehead Street, behind City Hall.

WFMY News 2 crews stopped by to meet people excited that it's now open.

The $600,000 project is the first of its kind in Rockingham County.

