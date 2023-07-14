First-ever Smith High School Alumni Tailgate and Community Drive in Greensboro

Smith High School Alumni Josh Chavis and others partnered with the athletics department to host a community drive, where 100% of the proceeds will go to the school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first-ever Ben L. Smith Alumni Tailgate and Community Drive is happening in Greensboro Friday.

Smith High School Alumni Josh Chavis and others teamed up with the athletics department to host the drive.

"With the recent deaths, shootings, and negative events that have taken place in the city, we’ve decided to try to make a change within our community and do something that will give the kids something positive to look forward to," Chavis shared.

They will have live DJs, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, and more.

During the tailgate, Chavis shared they will be giving food to those experiencing homelessness in the area.

All proceeds made from the event will go to Smith High School's Athletics Department.

"We have teamed up with the men's and women’s basketball team, football team, cheerleaders, and volleyball team to get the students involved and donate all proceeds back to their athletic departments," Chavis added.

The drive started at 6 p.m. in the Smith High student parking lot and will last until 10 p.m.

