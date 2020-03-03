WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An employee at a Winston-Salem AMC Theaters has been hospitalized for exposure to a carbon dioxide leak, Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted.

Hazardous Material teams are at 4510 Kestermill Road to mitigate the carbon dioxide leak.

The employee was treated on the scene by FCEMS crew members. There has been no update on the employee's condition.

This is a developing story. WFMY will provide more details as they emerge.

