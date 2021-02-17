GREENSBORO, N.C. — First things first. You’re going to need a source of light.

So make sure you have a working flashlight and some FRESH batteries!



A few candles wouldn’t hurt either. Just have to make sure they aren’t left unattended.



It’ll be a real bummer if you try lighting a candle but you don’t have a lighter or matches, so make sure you add those to the list to pick up from the store!



Next, make sure you have plenty of water!



Also - make sure your pantry is stocked with non perishables that you won’t get tired of eating! It could be a couple days of the same thing!



Without power, it’s most likely going to cool off quickly inside, so make sure you have enough blankets for everyone!



if the blankets aren’t getting the job done, it’s time to layer up those clothes!



If you have an extra comforter, I’d pull that out and have it on the bed ready to go!



After you make your store runs, make sure to fill up your car, you might need it for a couple reasons!



Also, you have to make sure the electronic devices are charged and ready to go, along with some external power sources as well.



Bluetooth speakers are worth charging right now. If there's no tv, at least you'll have some tunes!