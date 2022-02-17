Angela Sowell has given most of her life to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, but never thought she'd be a trailblazer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We all know there are many fields that are male-dominated out there, and one of those fields is firefighting.

However today, we introduce you to one Winston-Salem Firefighter that is doing her part to change that.

Angela Sowell has given most of her life to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. With almost 30 years of service to her name, Deputy Marshal Sowell said she never set out to be a trailblazer, but that's exactly what she is.

Sowell told me she never dreamed of being a firefighter growing up, but how she got her start explains her personality perfectly.

"Honestly, it came from a dare, saying I couldn't do something, and I was raised by a strong black woman, that said there's nothing I couldn't do and she was right."

Now almost 30 years into her career, Sowell has checked a lot of firsts off her career. She became the first black woman fire investigator in the City of Winston-Salem's history, as well as the first black woman to make it to the position of Deputy Fire Marshall. However, Sowell told me, neither of those is what she's most proud of.

"The biggest accomplishment to me is being the first female to retire with time."

That's right, Sowell will become the first women firefighter in the city's history to retire with her pension and full benefits.

"I'm retiring on March the 31st. So like next month, that is correct. Poke in a fork in me, I'm done!"

However, Angela did mention there was one more thing that she is most proud of.