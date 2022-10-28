Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021

Avery Horlbeck was shot to death during NC A&T's homecoming last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death.

Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band.

His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark one year since his death. His mother, Aisha Lemon, spoke to WFMY News 2's Grace Holland about the lack of progress in his case.

"Sometimes I’m still just I can’t believe this is real," Aisha Lemon said. "We know that one day, justice is coming."

The family has found ways to honor him in the last year. They held a birthday party in September to honor what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Lemon knows their family isn't the only one feeling a loss. As this year's homecoming began, six people were shot on Circle Drive.

"My heart broke when I heard that all over again," Lemon said. "To those parents, I am sorry. I’m so sorry. I just hate it. I hate it for them and I hate it for my family and anyone else that’s going through this."

She believes something has to change to end gun violence.

"Especially in the African-American community how we're just dying every day and so young. This young man was 15. This freshman just left home. 19 years old," Lemon said. "I’m speaking to people in power, do something about it because you can."

She also knows that someone out there could bring closure by sharing information on her son's case.

"This could be your brother. This could be your roommate. Avery could easily be your cousin or your best friend, your family member and for someone to gun down your family member and people look away and not say anything, you would want them to say something. So say something," Lemon said.