24th Annual Virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes returns September 1 in Greensboro

Starting September 1, attendees can view beforehand photos and enhancements of homes made through a professional remodeling project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remodeling a home is an exciting process but finding ideas can sometimes be a challenge.

The 24th Annual Virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes is back again to help inspire homeowners hoping to make some upgrades.

Walking through one Greensboro home, you’ll notice the great light fixtures, countertops, and outdoor scenery, but WFMY News 2’s Home Expert Tom Garcia said it didn’t always look this way.

“The home we’re in today is 50 years older or more actually,” Garcia said.

“It’s a total remodel, so just some great ideas that our viewers can get in their home.”

The lakeside home was renovated from foundation to roof.

Features include an indoor kitchen, outdoor kitchen, and screened porch.

“It’s amazing when you walk through here and you see the color, and the light and different use of materials and paints, and the lighting,” Garcia said.

“All of it comes together, just an explosion of artistry here in this one home.”

It’s one of eleven homes that will be featured in the 24th Annual Virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes, presented by the Greensboro Builder’s Association.

Starting September 1, attendees can view beforehand photos and enhancements made through a professional remodeling project.

“Get the information from each home,” Garcia explained.

“If you see a paint color that you like, there it is right there. You’ll know how you can transform your own home with that color.”

Inspiring homeowners about different possibilities is what Garcia said keeps the tour going year after year.

“You know it may be worn and dated today, almost every home can be transformed,” Garcia said.

“If it’s got good bones, it’s amazing what you can do with homes.”