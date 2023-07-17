x
NBA player from High Point hosts second annual Backpack Giveaway

300 backpacks were provided for High Point students last year.
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) looks to pass the ball around Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

High Point native and Washington Wizards Forward Anthony Gill will host his second annual Backpack Giveaway in his hometown of High Point. 

The event is aimed at supporting students in the Triad promising to be an unforgettable day for the city. 

Last year, Gill was able to supply around 300 backpacks and supplies to students in the area, and this year, he plans to do the same. 

There will be fun activities for families including face painting, a bounce house, and a component of setting up resource tables for local community organizations to share more about their programs. 

The event will take place at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. 

