Antisemitic flyers placed around Greensboro communities

Antisemitic flyers show up at the driveways of Jewish community members in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of a Greensboro Jewish community received multiple pieces of antisemitic flyers delivered with their newspaper on Sunday morning.

The flyer featured conspiracies about blaming the Jewish community for COVID-19 and the nation’s efforts to stop the spread, according to the Jewish community personnel.

The Greensboro Jewish Federation said they called the police after receiving multiple calls about the flyers circulating in the community and released a statement this morning.

“We are not the first community in which this has happened,” Jewish leaders said. “Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda. Hatred has no place in our community. We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughn released a statement Sunday afternoon. "It has been brought to my attention that some neighborhoods were targeted with anti-Semitic literature this morning," Vaughn said. "We cannot allow people to be targeted based on their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, abilities, or familial status. Hate has no place. Love our neighbors."

The flyers were posted around Starmont park, Hamilton forest, and Hamilton lake neighborhoods, according to Greensboro Jewish Federation.