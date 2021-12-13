App State collecting items for tornado victims ahead of bowl game against Western Kentucky

App State will play Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl game this weekend. Ahead of the game, App State has been collecting items for tornado victims.

BOONE, N.C. — The total damage inflicted by Friday's tornado outbreak is still unknown. The devastating line of storms hit parts of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The city is home to Western Kentucky University. While the school was spared, many of the students and staff were affected by the storm.

This weekend, WKU's football team will play Appalachian State University in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.

App State has been working to collect items to help their opponent.

Athletic Director Doug Gillan came up with the idea to have fans bring items to athletic events to send to tornado victims.

"I think athletics is a family. Whether it's within or whether it's against an opponent, within the conference or nationwide," Sarah Strickland, App State Athletics spokesperson, said.

So far, App State has filled two vans full of supplies and plans to pick up more at Monday night's men's basketball game.

"You just want to provide some hope and provide some support for someone and just know that we're all in this together regardless of what colors we wear or what our letters are," Strickland said.

Strickland said anyone who donates gets two free tickets for an upcoming App State sporting event.

App State is collecting the items below to help those in need:

Household bleach

Rubber gloves

Bottled water

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Protective goggles

Hand soap

Canned food