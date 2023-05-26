Arkansas pastor & son in critical condition after train collision, 2 daughters pass away

ARKANSAS, USA — A pastor at Crossroads Cowboy Church in Bismarck was involved in a tragic accident with his family this week.
Pastor Chad Fryar and his son are currently in critical condition after a train struck their vehicle. His two daughters, who were also in the car, reportedly passed away due to the accident.
According to reports, the family was traveling east on Richwoods Road and crossed over Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
As the vehicle moved across the railway, a train heading north hit the passenger side.
The vehicle became lodged in front of the train and was pushed for approximately 2,400 feet before both came to a stop.
Following the accident, Pastor Fryar's church put out the following statement online:
We are devasted by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate. Chad and Bo Henry are stable in local hospitals. Please continue to pray for their healing. Please pray for Rachel as she navigates this loss and ministers to her son and husband.
Chad and Rachel were an integral part of CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso. They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family. They have a solid faith and understanding of God, which was evident when they stepped out in faith to launch the Bismark location. We know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time.
Please join us in praying for Chad, Rachel, Bo Henry, grandparents (Ron, Kathy, Reggie, and Sandy), their extended family and friends, and the Bismark congregation.
They will need our prayers and support even more in the coming days and months.