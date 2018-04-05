GREENSBORO, N.C. - Power poles and debris are cleared from the streets, and many roofs are patched or covered with tarps, but there's still a long road ahead for the hundreds impacted by last month's tornado. Now, the city is trying to gauge how many people need long-term help.

Washington Summers was one of the many who saw the tornado – right from his window.

“I was sitting right there inside by the window,” he said, “I was asleep in the chair.”

As the tree that once stood in front of his home twisted and swayed in the tornado winds...he thought about his family, believing the storm was the end.

“I thought it was going to fall on the house [but] it fell out yonder,” Summers said, “God had his hands on me.”

Afterward, he stayed with his daughter and son-in-law five days, before coming back home.

Once power came on - he came back - with only a roof to fix.

“They’re doing pretty good,” he said of the workers, “But according to me they aren’t quite fast enough for my roof.”

Fixing the roof, or repairing or demolishing dozens of homes, takes time.

“With that much damage trying to get to from house to house, I think that you have to have patience,” said Summer’s son-in-law Jeff Richardson.

“Now that we've seen the streets clear, and the skies are blue, it is ongoing,” said Susan Smith with Red Cross’s disaster relief, “There will be ongoing questions and ongoing concerns.”

City leaders want anyone impacted by the tornado to reach out to the Red Cross, or the Greensboro Housing Coalition. They're still working on a recovery plan to provide long term assistance to folks in need, but right now - they need to know who needs help.

“It’s really connecting the dots. I know that sounds very simple,” Smith said, “But people have gone through this, and it's trauma.”

Summers and his family know it could have been worse, just looking across the road at Peeler Elementary. But over these couple weeks, they've seen the community come together, and believe the help won't fade away.

The city hasn't received state or federal money yet, and that could take some time.

Anyone with significant damage should get in touch with the Red Cross or the city, to see if you qualify for assistance now.

