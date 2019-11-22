RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms a man was left with life-threatening injuries after a drunk driver struck his Dodge pickup truck into the victim's Jeep SUV.
The series of crashes happened on Kennedy Road near Morris Road in Randolph County on Tuesday after 6:30 p.m.
NCSHP says James Michael Lovett, Jr., 21, of Trinity N.C., had just been involved in two other hit-and-run crashes. Lovett attempted to illegally pass a Chevrolet pickup going the same direction and struck it from behind.
Lovett then struck 32-year-old Daniel Wayne Luther of Asheboro, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center via air-care.
NCSHP says Lovett was charged with:
- Driving while impaired
- Two counts of hit & run property damage
- Two counts of failing to report an accident
- Two counts of improper passing
- Reckless driving
- Expired tag
He has other charges pending and is due in court on January 6 in Asheboro. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond.
On Facebook, family and friends have come together to help with the family's medical expenses through a GoFundMe. This morning, the fundraiser had surpassed the initial $5,000 goal by over a thousand dollars. It was later increased to $10,000 and has had more than 100 donations so far.
"This GoFundMe is to simply pay for the expenses of traveling back and forth with gas, eating and a cushion while Daniel out of work," Christine Garrison, the family friend who started the fundraiser, shared.
