RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms a man was left with life-threatening injuries after a drunk driver struck his Dodge pickup truck into the victim's Jeep SUV.

The series of crashes happened on Kennedy Road near Morris Road in Randolph County on Tuesday after 6:30 p.m.

NCSHP says James Michael Lovett, Jr., 21, of Trinity N.C., had just been involved in two other hit-and-run crashes. Lovett attempted to illegally pass a Chevrolet pickup going the same direction and struck it from behind.

Lovett then struck 32-year-old Daniel Wayne Luther of Asheboro, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center via air-care.

NCSHP says Lovett was charged with:

Driving while impaired

Two counts of hit & run property damage

Two counts of failing to report an accident

Two counts of improper passing

Reckless driving

Expired tag

He has other charges pending and is due in court on January 6 in Asheboro. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

On Facebook, family and friends have come together to help with the family's medical expenses through a GoFundMe. This morning, the fundraiser had surpassed the initial $5,000 goal by over a thousand dollars. It was later increased to $10,000 and has had more than 100 donations so far.

"This GoFundMe is to simply pay for the expenses of traveling back and forth with gas, eating and a cushion while Daniel out of work," Christine Garrison, the family friend who started the fundraiser, shared.

