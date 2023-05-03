Verizon's 'Store On Wheels' opens in Asheboro to serve Greensboro-area customers

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Verizon store in Asheboro is going mobile for Greensboro-area customers after store building was damaged after a car crashed into it in April.
While repairs are complete are being done to the building, they have rolled in a 'Store On Wheels' on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro.
They are serving customers from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The Verizon teams will be on hand to help with customer's needs, from buying new devices and equipment to servicing and beyond.
Multiple fire crews and EMS helped Asheboro Fire rescue someone after their car went into a building in April.
Firefighters did not say how the crash happened but did say it took several crews to get the driver free.
