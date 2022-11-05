Baby formula giveaway: StarMed Healthcare providing free formula in several cities

Parents and caregivers can receive one can of formula per person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To help fight a nationwide shortage, StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several counties in North Carolina beginning Tuesday.

The formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last and parents and caregivers will get one can per person.

Here is the schedule and locations for the giveaways:

Tuesday, June 21: Catawba Health Department - 3070 11th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, NC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: Nova Credit Union - 169 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC from noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: Union Baptist Church - 1200 Trade Street NW, Winston-Salem, NC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 24: Asheville Mall - 3 South Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: Four Seasons Mall - 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro, NC from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 27: Wake Tech (North Campus) - 6600 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We have admire their dedication, effort, and determination and we're glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person's health is important, especially our youngest ages," StarMed's CEO, Jim Estramonte, said.

StarMed began hosting baby formula giveaways in May due to the nationwide baby formula shortage that began late 2021 as a result of supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, product recalls and a large plant shutdown.