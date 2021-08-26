BackPack Beginnings collects food for its 'Bust the Bus' event

BackPack Beginnings provides food for more than 17,000 kids in Guilford County. The group hopes to fill an entire bus with food donations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parker White has a passion for helping others.

She’s dedicated her life to feeding children in need.

“BackPack Beginnings started in my dining room eleven years go and the goal was to serve 50 children at Wiley Elementary school,” White said.

From the dining room to a warehouse on Alliance Drive in Greensboro, BackPack Beginnings now serves more than 17,000 children annually in Gilford County.

The organization provides food, clothing, schools supplies, and more.

“Covid, was really difficult for us in the beginning and while the schools shut down, we had to find new ways to reach the families,” White explained.

In lieu of its annual Kirkwood 5K fundraiser, the nonprofit is hosting its second Bust the Bust event on Saturday, August 26.

“We will have a bus out in the parking lot of Charles Aris,” Parker explained.

“We’ll have the cars drive through, they can pop their trunks, we’ll unload the trunks, we’ll put their items into the bus. Hopefully, we fill up the bus.”

Along with its event Partner Executive Recruiting Firm Charles Aris, BackPack Beginnings raised $18,000 in monetary donations and more than 2,000 pounds of food last year.

“We wanted to find just like a safe way for people to have an option to get involved,” Charles Aris Vice President Ashlee Wagner said.

White said this kind of support helps to keep children full and not go hungry.

“We’re so grateful that the community rallies around and allows us to meet more need out in the community,” White said.

Bust the Bust will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Charles Aris Executive Search in Downtown Greensboro.

Participants who donate at least 5 items will get a free Kona Ice.

The first 100 donors will get a goodie bag.

Items most needed: