Veteran gives free haircuts to the homeless in the Triad

He visits parks in the Triad two times a month to provide the service.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A normal day at Dezign Lounge for Stephen Campbell Jr. also known as Enuf the Barber starts with a haircut and ends with a handshake. It's a different routine twice a month when he packs up his gear and heads to Triad parks.

"I bless people with free haircuts," Campbell said.

He's a military veteran who goes out into the community to provide free haircuts for the homeless.

For his client Teddy, he said a new haircut changes how the world sees him.

"This is like a costume. You can go into a place and they won't say hey this is a homeless guy," he said.

Teddy said he's seen a lot over the years and hopes a new haircut can help land him a job.

Campbell said the sacrifice to help others is worth it.

"People pay me $35-$40 for the service but I'm out here sacrificing that money that I can make for my kids. I have two children and a wife that I take care of, sacrificing that to help somebody else," Campbell said.

The military veteran goes by the name Enuf meaning you are enough no matter where you come from.

"Service means to lend a helping hand. If somebody needs something, you lend your hand what you can lend you lend to them. Sometimes service is a sacrifice," he said.

Whether Campbell cuts hair in the design lounge or in the park, he wants everyone to know they are enough.

"We live in a world that's judgmental. We have so many things that play against our finances things and we have done in the past situation that we're facing right now or just physically. So, I just always have to remember that you are enough," he said.