Beef Burger owner Ralph Havis dead at 78

Ralph Franklin Havis died Wednesday, July 14.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Longtime Beef Burger owner Ralph Havis has died at 78-years-old.

The iconic burger joint recently closed its doors, as Havis decided not to renew the lease on the property after more than 50 years as a West Gate City Blvd. staple.

Havis' funeral home visitation will be on Monday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services confirmed. The visitation is open to the public.

Beef Burger fans and community members alike have mourned Havis' death on social media: