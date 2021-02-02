Something BARowed specializes in flavored popcorn, party planning and everything sweet. How sweet it must have been to have Beyoncé lend a hand when they needed it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Coronavirus Pandemic has effected every American in some way. Small businesses owners took a major hit and many had to close their doors permanently.

Something BARowed is located is a sweet treats shop in downtown Greensboro that specializes in flavored popcorn, party planning, and everything sweet.

Like millions of others, they were hit hard by the Pandemic, and when they applied for the federal Small Business Assistance Loan, unfortunately they were denied.

So in a last ditch effort, Hezekiah and Lori Poag began applying for hundreds of small business grants. One of which was the BeyGood Foundation.

That's right, they reached out to Beyoncé for help.

According to Lori "I feel like we could have went and bought a scratch off and had a better chance" at winning the Beyoncé sweepstakes.

And to top it off, the couple found out they had won the $10,000 grant on New Year's Eve. According to the couple "That was a great way to start the new year off".