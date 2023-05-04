x
Teens and young adults needed for summer volunteer opportunity

You can commit to single dates, the whole series, or even just a time slot!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beyond Sports is looking for teens and young adults to volunteer this summer.

The company says volunteers can elect to serve at camps and clinics and commit to a single date or an entire series.

Volunteers do not need to have knowledge or experience with any sport.

Volunteer opportunities can include:

Soccer Nights Camp: July 10-13th from 5:30-8:30 pm at Smith Soccer Complex. Soccer nights feature a free soccer camp for the community.

Saturday Soccer Outreach: Saturdays June 16-July 22 9-11:30 am at Church of the Cross. This is a free soccer clinic that includes lunch for the participants.

Drop-in Sports at Schools: Play pick-up sports games and stay for lunch! Each week kids will be introduced to a different sport.

Recreation Center Clinics: A weekly sports clinic for campers at four different recreation centers: Warnersville, Glenwood, Windsor, and Peeler.

New Arrivals Institute Slamm Camp: Thursdays 9:30-10:30 am. Sharing athletics with new refugee students and teaching them sports.

