Teens and young adults needed for summer volunteer opportunity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beyond Sports is looking for teens and young adults to volunteer this summer.
The company says volunteers can elect to serve at camps and clinics and commit to a single date or an entire series.
Volunteers do not need to have knowledge or experience with any sport.
Volunteer opportunities can include:
Soccer Nights Camp: July 10-13th from 5:30-8:30 pm at Smith Soccer Complex. Soccer nights feature a free soccer camp for the community.
Saturday Soccer Outreach: Saturdays June 16-July 22 9-11:30 am at Church of the Cross. This is a free soccer clinic that includes lunch for the participants.
Drop-in Sports at Schools: Play pick-up sports games and stay for lunch! Each week kids will be introduced to a different sport.
Recreation Center Clinics: A weekly sports clinic for campers at four different recreation centers: Warnersville, Glenwood, Windsor, and Peeler.
New Arrivals Institute Slamm Camp: Thursdays 9:30-10:30 am. Sharing athletics with new refugee students and teaching them sports.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.