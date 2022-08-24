Biden administration visits Winston-Salem to talk about new trails and bridges

Federal leaders stopped in Winston-Salem to announce a series of new land and road investments for North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, most of the country is focused on President Biden and his plan for student loan debt relief.

However, earlier in the year, President Biden introduced another project. The infrastructure bill passed back in April and promised to bring more than $176,000,000 to our state.

The funds are expected to support projects improving transportation, roads, and bridges.

Long Branch Trail in downtown Winston-Salem is one of the more popular areas in the city, and it's soon getting a facelift.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation with funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is planning on adding an additional 1.2 miles to the already 1.4-mile-long trail.

Administrator Stephanie Pollack from the FHWA, was here in Winston-Salem to announce the designation of these funds.

"We share your vision for making this community safer and making economic opportunity more accessible for all through this investment in transportation... We got six times more requests for this money than we were able to give away and so the projects that got the money was the best of the best", said Pollack.

You may ask, why is this important? This project is intended to provide the people of North Winston-Salem with an easy path to downtown.