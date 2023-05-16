North Carolina's most powerful & influential African-Americans being honored in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black Business Ink magazine shares the stories of Black entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community influencers who are impacting the present and shaping the future. This year marks the magazine's 20th anniversary. In celebration, Black Business Ink magazine has names North Carolina's Power 100. It's a list of the state's most powerful and influential leaders and organizations. The Power 100 will be recognized at a ceremony on June 8, 2023, at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by clicking here.
1) Rev. Dr. Darryl Aaron
2) Denise "DD" Adams
3) Nigel D. Alston
4) Melvin "Skip" Alston
5) Rhonda Anderson
6) Matthew Bacoate Jr.
7) Adrian O. Baker
8) Sherrod Banks
9) Hon. Camille Banks-Prince
10) Hon. Cheri Beasley
11) Hon. Loretta C. Biggs
12) Sen. Dan Blue Jr.
13) Dr. L. Ebony Boulware, MD
14) R. Steve Bowden
15) Candice Wooten Brown
16) Rev. Dr. Cardes H. Brown, Jr.
17) Natalie Brown
18) Hon. L. Todd Burke
19) Alan Cooper
20) Avery Crump
21) Hon. Lora Cubbage
22) Dr. Anthony J. Davis
23) Willie Deese
24) Michael Diamond
25) Dr. Karrie G. Dixon
26) Teonnie Dotson
27) Mae Douglas
28) Hon. Anita Earls
29) Frank Emory
30) Steve Evans
31) Valerie "VK" Fields
32) Hon. Teresa R. Freeman
33) Hon. Henry E. Frye
34) Shirley T. Frye
35) Kimberly B. Gatling
36) Kaddra Greene-Hall
37) Denise S. Hartsfield
38) Emma Hayes
39) William "Bill" Hayes
40) Joan Higginbotham
41) Sharon M. Hightower
42) Cleo Hill Jr.
43) Mia Hubbard
44) Taiwo Jaiyeoba
45) Brian L. James
46) Yvonne Johnson
47) Rev. Dr. Clifford A. Jones Sr.
48) Kristi Jones
49) Marcus Jones
50) Michelle Y. Lee
51) Wilson Lester
52) Stephan Lillie
53) Rev. Dr. Paul A. Lowe Jr.
54) Rev. Dr. Sir Walter L. Mack Jr.
55) Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr.
56) Dr. Henry C. McKoy Jr.
57) Dr. Alisa McLean
58) Dr. Christine J. McPhail
59) Dr. W.A. Merritt
60) James "Smuggie" Mitchell
61) James Montague
62) Hon. Michael R, Morgan
63) Dr. Pamela A. Oliver, MD
64) Ronald Penny
65) Kevin J. Price
66) Marvin Price
67) Hilda Pinnix Ragland
68) Dr. Elwood L. Robinson
69) Dr. Karen Roseboro
70) Cedric Russell
71) Rev. Dr. Nathan E. Scovens
72) Patrick J. Sims
73) Debra F. Smith
74) Harold C. Smith
75) James "Smitty" Smith
76) Tunya M. Smith
77) Theressa Stephens
78) Dmitri Stockton
79) Dr. Cheryl D. Sutton
80) Annette R. Taylor
81) Sherri B. Thomas
82) Hon. Teresa H. Vincent
83) Gerald L. Walden Jr.
84) Napoleon Wallace
85) Dr. Goldie Frinks Wells
86) Fred Whitfield
87) Billy Williams
88) Rev. Robert J. Williams Jr.
89) Dr. Shante P. Williams
90) Eugene A. Woods
NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
91) Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Hour Commemoration
92) Durham Housing Authority
93) Edenton Homeboys Social & Civic Club, Inc
94) HOLLA!
95) International Civil Rights Center & Museum
96) Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine
97) National Harnett High School Alumni Association
98) New North Carolina Project
99) Operation Xcel
100) Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.
