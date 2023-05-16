x
North Carolina's most powerful & influential African-Americans being honored in Greensboro

One hundred of the most powerful and influential African-American leaders from across North Carolina will be honored in Greensboro on June 8.
Credit: Black Business Ink

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black Business Ink magazine shares the stories of Black entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community influencers who are impacting the present and shaping the future. This year marks the magazine's 20th anniversary. In celebration, Black Business Ink magazine has names North Carolina's Power 100. It's a list of the state's most powerful and influential leaders and organizations. The Power 100 will be recognized at a ceremony on June 8, 2023, at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The honorees include:

1) Rev. Dr. Darryl Aaron

2) Denise "DD" Adams

3) Nigel D. Alston

4) Melvin "Skip" Alston

5) Rhonda Anderson

6) Matthew Bacoate Jr.

7) Adrian O. Baker

8) Sherrod Banks

9) Hon. Camille Banks-Prince

10) Hon. Cheri Beasley

11) Hon. Loretta C. Biggs

12) Sen. Dan Blue Jr. 

13) Dr. L. Ebony Boulware, MD

14) R. Steve Bowden

15) Candice Wooten Brown

16) Rev. Dr. Cardes H. Brown, Jr.

17) Natalie Brown

18) Hon. L. Todd Burke

19) Alan Cooper

20) Avery Crump

21) Hon. Lora Cubbage

22) Dr. Anthony J. Davis

23) Willie Deese

24) Michael Diamond

25) Dr. Karrie G. Dixon

26) Teonnie Dotson

27) Mae Douglas

28) Hon. Anita Earls

29) Frank Emory

30) Steve Evans

31) Valerie "VK" Fields

32) Hon. Teresa R. Freeman

33) Hon. Henry E. Frye

34) Shirley T. Frye

35) Kimberly B. Gatling

36) Kaddra Greene-Hall

37) Denise S. Hartsfield

38) Emma Hayes

39) William "Bill" Hayes

40) Joan Higginbotham

41) Sharon M. Hightower

42) Cleo Hill Jr.

43) Mia Hubbard

44) Taiwo Jaiyeoba

45) Brian L. James

46) Yvonne Johnson

47) Rev. Dr. Clifford A. Jones Sr. 

48) Kristi Jones

49) Marcus Jones

50) Michelle Y. Lee

51) Wilson Lester

52) Stephan Lillie

53) Rev. Dr. Paul A. Lowe Jr. 

54) Rev. Dr. Sir Walter L. Mack Jr.

55) Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr.

56) Dr. Henry C. McKoy Jr.

57) Dr. Alisa McLean

58) Dr. Christine J. McPhail

59) Dr. W.A. Merritt

60) James "Smuggie" Mitchell

61) James Montague

62) Hon. Michael R, Morgan

63) Dr. Pamela A. Oliver, MD

64) Ronald Penny

65) Kevin J. Price

66) Marvin Price

67) Hilda Pinnix Ragland

68) Dr. Elwood L. Robinson

69) Dr. Karen Roseboro

70) Cedric Russell

71) Rev. Dr. Nathan E. Scovens

72) Patrick J. Sims

73) Debra F. Smith

74) Harold C. Smith

75) James "Smitty" Smith

76) Tunya M. Smith

77) Theressa Stephens

78) Dmitri Stockton

79) Dr. Cheryl D. Sutton

80) Annette R. Taylor

81) Sherri B. Thomas

82) Hon. Teresa H. Vincent

83) Gerald L. Walden Jr.

84) Napoleon Wallace

85) Dr. Goldie Frinks Wells

86) Fred Whitfield

87) Billy Williams

88) Rev. Robert J. Williams Jr. 

89) Dr. Shante P. Williams

90) Eugene A. Woods

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

91) Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Hour Commemoration

92) Durham Housing Authority

93) Edenton Homeboys Social & Civic Club, Inc

94) HOLLA!

95) International Civil Rights Center & Museum

96) Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest University School of Medicine

97) National Harnett High School Alumni Association

98) New North Carolina Project

99) Operation Xcel

100) Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.

Each of these people/organizations will be recognized at the Black Business Ink's 20th-anniversary celebration on June 8, 2023, at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by clicking here

