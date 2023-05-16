North Carolina's most powerful & influential African-Americans being honored in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black Business Ink magazine shares the stories of Black entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community influencers who are impacting the present and shaping the future. This year marks the magazine's 20th anniversary. In celebration, Black Business Ink magazine has names North Carolina's Power 100. It's a list of the state's most powerful and influential leaders and organizations. The Power 100 will be recognized at a ceremony on June 8, 2023, at Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased by clicking here.